Firecracker traders gear up for Diwali celebrations

Traders might faces stricter regulations ahead of festive season

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Diwali festival is just around the corner, promising joy and celebration for people of all ages. In the lead-up to the festivities, residents are gearing up for the traditional firecracker market. However, recent administrative changes have left traders in the city facing stricter regulations, raising concerns for the upcoming Diwali celebration.

In 2016, a massive fire engulfed a firecracker stall on the Zilla Parishad ground, resulting in the destruction of 150 shops. In response, local authorities made the decision to relocate these markets outside the city to enhance safety. Consequently, firecracker stalls now line areas in front of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kalagram, and the TV Center ground.

Over the past two years, traders have expressed dissatisfaction with the stringent rules imposed by the police and the revenue system. As Diwali approaches once again, they eagerly await word from the administration to see if these rules will remain unchanged or if there will be amendments.

Preparation from October 21

Gopal Kulkarni, a representative of the firecrackers association, revealed that the movement of licenses and stall construction is set to commence after October 21. However, he also expressed hope that the enthusiasm for purchasing firecrackers will be even more fervent this year.

Various requirements for shops

The process to set up firecracker stalls involves various requirements, including a fire certificate from the fire department and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the landowner. Final permission is granted by the deputy commissioner of police at the city level and the additional superintendent of police at the district level. Moreover, applicants must submit documents such as an affidavit, an architect-prepared plan for the shop or establishment, and an application for possession and sale license of explosives.