Fixed time frame needed to complete 22 Smart City roads

Aurangabad: Owing to economical reasons, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation set aside the proposed construction of 111 roads by spending Rs 318 crore under Smart City Mission.

As per the proposal, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will have to contribute Rs 80 crore and Rs 238 crore respectively. Raising the required fund for the cash-strapped AMC was nearly impossible, therefore, the civic administration recommended the construction of roads utilising the ASCDCL's sanctioned fund (Rs 80 crore).

Accordingly, IIT Mumbai was appointed for third-party inspection. Hence the team surveyed once and recommended starting 22 roads (first phase). The road works got started in March 2022. However, seven months passed to it and the works are yet to be completed. No one can predict when they will be completed as the construction work is going on at a snail's pace. Meanwhile, the incomplete status of roads is pushing people to face inconvenience. The contractor to whom the work order has been issued is working, but the measurement of standard and quality of construction of roads.

To be precise, it is alleged that the contractors are working in the same style as they used to undertake the contracts of AMC. They are taking 2-3 months to complete one road. It seems ASCDCL is least bothered about the people's inconvenience.

Smart Roads

Much was talked about the smart roads and their standard and quality. It was hoped that there will side drains so that the rainwater could drain out smoothly during the monsoon. However, in reality, there are no side drains to these roads. Instead, the residents staying and traders running their business on both sides of the roads complained of facing inconvenience due to the increase in the height of roads.

No control on roads

The ASCDCL sans experts keep a watch on the road works done by the contractor. Former corporator Kaisar Khan said, “ The construction of roads done by the contractors should be checked frequently. There should be some system to check whether the work is going on as per the estimate prepared by ASCDCL or not. If the work is not being done as per the estimate then penal action should be taken against the contractor. An in-depth inquiry should be conducted into it.”