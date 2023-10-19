Focus on tax recovery; not holidays during festival period

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, today reviewed the status of property tax and water tax collection of Zone Number 5 and 6.

He also ordered not to take leaves (holidays) during the festival period and told them to focus on recovering property tax from commercial property-holders and others.

It may be noted that each zone has been given a target of collecting Rs 40 crore property tax.

The civic chief also held a meeting with BSNL officials at the headquarters so as to recover Rs 10 crore as a tax against the BSNL mobile towers in the city. BSNL officials told him that the tax is paid in a combined form. Hence the civic chief directed them to pay tower wise tax. The BSNL officers requested for waiving off the penalty levied upon the towers installed without permission and stressed that it will help them to pay the dues soon.

The civic chief also instructed the civic officials not to impose tax on MSEDCL’s DPs. He told to delete the zone wise list of DPs from the computer, it is said.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil and deputy commissioner Aparna Thete were also present in the meeting.