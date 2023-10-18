Ghantanaad stage against Govt’s privatisation & contract system

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Zilla Shaishanik Vyaspith (ZSV) staged a ‘Ghantanaad’ agitation at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday against the State Government’s decision about the privatisation and contract system of the education sector.

The agitators said that the Government took the decision of privatisation and contract system on September 6, 2023. They said that teachers would be recruited through a private agency at Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 monthly honorarium. The Government also decided to allow the adoption of 62,000 schools run by Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporations and Councils to private companies. It will also start a scheme of cluster schools for the schools which have less strength of students.

The different teachers and school management unions came together and formed Zilla Shaishanik Vyaspith to fight against the policies of the government.

Members of ZSV staged Ghantannad at Kranti Chowk demanding to cancel the decision about privatisation and contract system, considering expenses on education as investment in social and education fields. Walmik Surase, Manoj Patil, Sunil Magre, Umakant Rathod, Namdev Sonawne, Yunus Patel, Pradeep Vikhe, Prakash Sonawne, S P Javalkar, Subhash Meher and tohers were present.