GMCH nurses strike disrupts patient care for two hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nurses at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar staged a two-hour strike on Thursday morning to protest unaddressed concerns. Their demands included the approval of additional posts before opening new wards and the non-opening of the surgery ward in the 'CVTS' building.

The strike began at 7:30 am and continued till 9:30 am, significantly impacting patient care services like OPDs during that period. In a statement, the government nursing staff association highlighted the lack of proper facilities and manpower allocation for the newly established surgery room in the 'CVTS' building, which was created by renovating a parking space.

After two hours, the nurses called off their protest. The association representatives, including secretary Indumati Thorat, Mahendra Salve, Kalindi Idhate and others, were present during the demonstration.