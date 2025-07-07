Gold chain snatched in snack queue near Golwadi Square

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Taking advantage of a crowded snack queue, an unidentified thief snatched a woman’s 19-gram gold chain near Golwadi Phata on Waluj Road around 11:30 AM on Sunday (July 6).

Ashwini Shinde,(Shri Krishnanagar, N-9, Hudco), was heading to Waluj Pandharpur for darshan with her children on a two-wheeler. They stopped at a snack stall, where she parked her vehicle roadside, left her daughter seated, and joined the women’s queue with her son. In just five minutes, someone in the crowd pulled the chain off her neck. Despite asking nearby people, she couldn’t identify the culprit. She later filed a complaint at Cantonment police station. Police sub-inspector Nagave is investigating the case.

