Grand offer draws thousands to store, narrowly avoids tragedy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A newly opened clothing store, Tenz The Fashion World, attracted a massive crowd on Sunday, January 4, due to social media promotions promising heavy discounts. Hundreds of customers from nearby districts including Washim, Jalna, Parbhani, and Nanded, along with locals, rushed to the store at Freedom Towers, Akashvani area, leading to a stampede-like situation.

The shop has only one entry shutter, and overcrowding inside caused chaos. Three women reportedly felt dizzy from suffocation. Police were called via emergency number 112, and additional force was deployed by inspector Sachin Kumbhar. The crowd was controlled, and the affected women were safely evacuated. The shop owner then announced its closure over a police loudspeaker, though some people remained nearby.

Police permission was taken

“Our Maharashtra branches are opening gradually. We estimated 20,000 visitors and had informed police in advance to obtain permission.”

— Krishna Deshmukh, shop owner

Police had no prior information

“Police had no prior knowledge of such a large gathering. Security arrangements could have been made in advance. Timely police intervention prevented any untoward incident.”

— Sachin Kumbhar, police inspector, Jawaharnagar police station

(Photographs by Firoz Khan)