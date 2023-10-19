Green is colour of nature, pride

Different colours have its importance on each day of the Nav Ratri festival. During the festival, women wear sarees of different colours everyday. Green is the colour of nature. The leaves and grass are green. Doctors advice the patients having eye problem to see green colour. Green is considered as the indicator of assimilation, pride, creativity and luck.

Green goes with any colour

Green colour matches to any other colour. Yellow, Blue, White colours are used with Green. It is pleasant for eyes and it make our mind happy. Green coloured should not be used only in cloths but it should be utilized in the decoration of the houses, the architects always advice. It is a symbol of speed and fickleness. Although, water is colourless, but the river appears green.

Nav Ratri’s green colour is a symbol of nature, balance and progress, it brings coordination in life. Women at Bhaishree Group’s Aksharban project wore green sarees to make the preparations to welcome the sixth day of Nav Ratri.