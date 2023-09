Greenfields School hosts football tournament

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenfields English High School Ohar Jatwada organised a 7-a side football tournament. Teams from Greenfields, Pearls Academy, Boon,

Cambridge, Stepping Stone (CBSE), Stepping Stones (IG), Paramount, Supreme Global,

Roots and Wings Academy, Al-Irfan School and Defence Career Academy participated.

The winning team was Stepping Stones CBSE and the runner-up Stepping Stone IG School. The individual players who excelled are: Player of the tournament - Hamad Patni (Stepping Stone CBSE); best keeper Aatish Solanki (Stepping Stone lG), best scorer - Shafey Khan (Boon).