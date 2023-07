Guard of honour to deceased soldier

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An army soldier Laxman Ramrao Tandale from Gangakhed in Parbhani district died in an accident at Jaipur was brought to the Chikalthana Airport by Air India Delhi flight on Wednesday morning. He was given a guard of honour at the Chiakalthan Airport, the officers informed.

Man suffers heart attack

A passenger arrived at Chikalthan Airport in the Delhi - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning. He was immediately rushed to the Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital where he is being treated at the ICU, said administrative officer Dr Himanshu Gupta.