HC orders to suggest alternate route to Autram Ghat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, on October 26, directed the National Highway, petitioner and the lawyer of intervenor to submit an affidavit suggesting alternative route for mobility of vehicles through Autram Ghat between Kannad and Chalisgaon. The next hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on November 9.

It may be noted that to avoid traffic congestion for hours at a stretch in Autram Ghat, following the High Court order, the mobility of heavy motor vehicles (HMV), barring few exceptional cases, have been totally stopped from August 11. The alternative route suggested for the vehicles is not convenient. Besides, a long turn has to be taken to reach Dhule via Chalisgaon, grieved the truck-owners and petrol-pump-owners during the hearing. Hence the court gave the above order.

It is learnt that the length of Autram Ghat, which is between Kannad and Chalisgaon, is 11 kms and many accidents take place in the ghat. As a result, the ghat has to be closed for many hours. Every year 50-60 accidents take place in the ghat. The route is most sought after by vehicles entering into the state from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The road is also convenient for those proceeding towards the southern part of the country. This ghat is designated as Death Valley, stated the PIL filed as party-in-person by Adv Dnyaneshwar Bagul.

During the hearing, Adv Suhas Urgunde brought into notice of the court that the National Highway had appointed a technical consultant ‘Amberg’ for preparing the detailed project report (DPR). The agency in its report submitted on December 1, 2019 suggested six alternative routes. It included digging of a tunnel of 7.5 kms long in Autram Ghat (alternate number 6) and small tunnel with wide road (alternate number 4). However, it has mentioned an estimate of Rs 4,000 crore. The distance between Kannad and Chalisgaon is 40 kms, but due to alternative routes the distance has exceeded to 110 kms for the truck drivers, said Adv Ajit Kale, Adv Kamlakar Suryawanshi, Adv Nilesh Desale, Adv Mukul Kulkarni and others. The chief government pleader D R Kale represented the state government.