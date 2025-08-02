History-sheeter sparks fear within 24 hours of release

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fresh out on bail, dreaded criminal Jameer Shaikh alias ‘Kaichi’ (26) has once again terrorised Naregaon residents by launching a violent spree barely 24 hours apart.

On July 30 at 9 pm, Jameer and an accomplice barged into Adiba Mobile Shop in Kiradpura and allegedly demanded extortion from shop owner Jameel Khan. When refused, they vandalised the shop with a metal rod and issued death threats. Despite an FIR at Jinsi police station, locals say no serious action was taken. The very next day, on August 1 around 2.30 pm, Jameer disrupted a local procession in Naregaon. He blocked the road with his bike and raised provocative slogans. When constable Santosh Gaikwad tried to intervene, Jameer attacked and choked him. Taken to Cidco MIDC police station, Jameer turned more violent breaking glass panels, throwing chairs, and injuring two officers, including Gaikwad and PSI Parshuram Sonune. A habitual offender, Jameer was earlier booked under MPDA for two murders, attempted murder, and robbery. Released on bail on July 4, his swift return to violence has raised fresh concerns about the system’s failure to contain repeat offenders.