Husband, mother-in-law booked for torturing wife for Rs 10 lakh

Aurangabad, July 14:

City Chowk police station has booked a man and his mother (both residents of Hyderabad) for harassing and torturing his second wife for want of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the complaint, Hyderabad’s Mohammed Abdul Kareem Mohammed Hussain (37) married a girl from the city in September 2021. After some days, the girl came to know about the first wife of her husband and their divorce. However, the relatives of Kareem’s first wife demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the husband as compensation for the loss.

Hence the husband and his mother started torturing his second wife for Rs 10 lakh from her parents. The second wife’s father showed an inability to give the money. Angry over the refusal, the accused and his mother started beating and torturing the second wife. After some days, they also kicked her out of the house. They threatened her with dire consequences if she returns home. Meanwhile, the relatives tried their best to intervene and settle the matter but failed to patch up their souring relations.

Lastly, the second wife approached the City Chowk police station and complained against her hubby and mother-in-law Gausiya Begum Mohd Hussain. Further investigation is on by PSI Vandana Muley.