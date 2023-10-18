Illicit liquor sold in name of foreign liquor brands

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Illicit liquor was manufactured in a factory established around one month back in at Nagad in Kannad tehsil and was sold by packing in the bottles with the foreign liquor brand names. The state excise department conducted a raid and busted the factory. The factory owner Yogesh Hari Chaudhary (Parola, Jalgaon) was arrested and articles worth lakhs were seized.

Superintendent Santosh Zagade received the information that a factory of illicit liquor is being operated in Nagar on an open plot.

Accordingly, under the guidance of deputy superintendent Sharad Fatangade, A R Kotlwar, PI N S Dahake, S D Ghule and S S Patil, a police team including P R Humbad, A B Mhaske, R M Bharti, R K Ambhore, M M Bahure, B C Karwale and others conducted a raid on the factory. They found empty liquor bottles, spirit bottles, cans, bottle lids and other articles. They arrested the owner Yogesh and seized articles worth lakhs.

When the officers conducted the raid, illicit liquor was being filled in around 100 empty bottles of Royal Stag and Officers Choice brands. The empty bottles were purchased from hotels and bars. The officers are now searching for the other accused in this case, Zagade.