Injurds of fatal accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg being treated in 1 ward

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 11 persons who were injured in the ghastly accident of Samruddhi Mahamarg are undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In the beginning, seven injured were admitted to the different wards. Now, they are undergoing treatment in one ward in the GMCH while the remaining four are getting treatment in the ICU. GMCH administration said that the condition of one of the patients in the ICU, who is a female, is stated to be critical.

After the accident, a total of 17 patients were admitted to the GMCH for treatment. Of them, six were shifted to Nashik and the remaining were admitted to GMCH. The condition of Sandeep Asavle, the driver of the tempo travels, is stated to be stable, but, he is not speaking anything.