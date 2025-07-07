Investiture Ceremony for Student Council at Stepping Stones Schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School organised its Investiture Ceremony, officially appointing Nayel Osmani as School Captain, Umayma Mohammed as School Vice-captain, and Deputy Captains Mugdha Raut and Tanishq Tambe. A total of 33 students were elected to the Council, with Stavy Pathrikar elected as School Captain for Stepping Stones International.

The oath of office was administered by director Zaeem Rahim and principal Sandeep Malu, who emphasized the critical role of student leaders in fostering a strong work ethos for the benefit of their peers.

Chairman Abdul Husain and executive director Naseem Rahim presided over the event, highlighting the school’s commitment to nurturing future leaders. The event was witnessed by parents, teachers, and students.