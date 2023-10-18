ISKCON celebrates Navratri with 'Ramlila Mahotsav'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a display of devotion and tradition, the 'Ramlila Mahotsav' at ISKCON VECC captivated the crowd during the ongoing Navratri celebrations. The festival witnessed a modern twist, with the introduction of LED screens, replacing traditional backdrops. These screens allowed the audience to witness the Ramayana's unfolding drama as actors took the stage.

Each day, the 'Ramlila' commences at 6 pm at ISKCON VECC, Warud Phata on Jalna road. The third day of the festival highlighted Lord Shri Ram's devotion to his guru and unwavering commitment. Spectators were treated to breathtaking reenactments of iconic events, including the descent of the Ganges, Janakpur darshan, Dhanushya Yagya, and Sita Swayamvar.

On the fourth day, the Ramlila continued with enchanting portrayals of Sita Swayamvar, Lakshman-Parshuram Samvad, and Shriram's marriage. The actors delivered their lines in the original Hindi, with occasional 'Marathi' dialogues that delighted the audience, making them feel as if they were part of a real wedding ceremony.

The Ramlila festivities will reach their climax on Vijayadashami, concluding with the dramatic burning of Ravana’s effigy and the coronation of Shri Rama.