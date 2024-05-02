Jogeshwari GP to initiate confiscation action against Bajaj Auto for unpaid taxes

GP claims of outstanding tax dues of Rs 5 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat is taking a strong stance against Bajaj Auto to recover Rs 5 crore in outstanding tax dues. The Panchayat issued a notice to the company and warned of potential police confiscation action if the dues remain unpaid.

According to Sarpanch Yogita Argade, the Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat (GP) is moving forward with confiscation proceedings against Bajaj auto under its jurisdiction for non-payment of taxes. The company has an outstanding tax dues of Rs 3.23 crore for the financial years 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018.

Despite continuous follow-up by the GP, the company reportedly failed to clear the dues. Consequently, the GP administration imposed a 5 percent penalty, bringing the total recoverable amount to Rs 4.73 crore, including taxes, fines, and accounting fees.

The company had appealed to the divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad. However, after the Ardad gave the verdict in favor of the GP, the company appealed to the High Court. The High Court recently heard the case and on March 26, and dismissed Bajaj Auto's petition. Sarpanch Argade, deputy sarpanch Nazirkhan Pathan, former sarpanch Pravin Dubile, Yogesh Dalvi and other members then held a meeting and passed a resolution for confiscation action to recover the tax arrears.

A notice has been formally issued to Bajaj Auto, emphasizing the impending confiscation action should the outstanding tax remain unpaid. The GP has sought a police bandobast from the Waluj police station.

Hearing in High Court today

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto officials said that they have informed the Gram Panchayat about a scheduled High Court hearing on Friday, potentially regarding the tax dispute.