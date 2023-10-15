Karnapura yatra draws enthusiastic crowds on first day

Around 800 vendors from various states participate in the fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-anticipated Karnapura Yatra, eagerly awaited by city residents throughout the year, kicked off on Sunday to an enthusiastic start. With the day coinciding with a holiday, the fair experienced an immense turnout on its very first day. Thousands of devotees flocked to the Goddess temple seeking blessings from the deity.

The Karnapura fair has attracted approximately 800 vendors from various states, providing a diverse array of products. Among the highlights of the yatra are the ten towering Ferris wheels, though not all were operational on the inaugural day, sparking some disappointment among visitors.

The fairgrounds teemed with bustling stalls selling cutlery, children's toys, and religious offerings, attracting substantial foot traffic. In addition, food vendors offered a tempting variety of sweets and spicy treats, with reports indicating that over 30,000 coconuts were sold on the first day alone.

Following their darshan of the goddess, many devotees took the opportunity to visit the Bhagwan Balaji temple, further enhancing the spiritual experience.

To ensure the safety and security of all attendees, the Karnapura Yatra is under the watch of CCTV cameras and a substantial police presence. In cases of lost individuals, prompt assistance is provided as their information is disseminated through loudspeakers.

42 connections by the MSEDCL

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has extended temporary electricity connections to 42 traders participating in the Karnapura Yatra. An exclusive cabin has been established by MSEDCL within the fairgrounds to maintain uninterrupted power supply, with engineers and staff working round the clock to facilitate the same.