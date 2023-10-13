Lifer to husband in wife’s murder case cancelled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Abjay Waghwase cancelled the lifer of the accused Madhukar Ramrao Bhosale (Adgaon (Bhosale) Kannad) on the charges of the murder of his wife Nirmala.

The sessions court on August 12, 2015 sentenced Bhosale to life imprisonment. He was in prison since 2013. He appealed against the judgment through Adv Vijay Jogdand Patil in the division bench in 2016.

According to the prosecution, Bhosale used to torture his wife mentally and physically. On January 19, 2013, he pushed her into the well due to which she died. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, a case was registered against Bhosale and the court sentenced life imprisonment.

During the hearing in the division bench, the defense brought to the notice of the court that the defense presented by the prosecution was exactly opposite to the charge sheet presented by the police. The police mentioned that Bhosale after killing his wife threw her body in the well, whereas the doctor who did the postmortem mentioned that she died by drowning.

The bench observed that the prosecution could not establish the charges framed against the accused and gave the aforesaid order.