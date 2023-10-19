Lingayat Sangharsh Samiti holds jode maro protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lingayat Sangharsh Samiti held a ‘jode maro’ (shoe-hitting) protest against the derogatory statement made about Jagatjyoti Mahatma Basaveshwar by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and former minister Jitendra Awhad. The protest was held at Kranti Chowk on Thursday.

District president of the committee, Shiva Khandkhule, demanded that a case should be registered against Awhad and action should be taken. Awhad should think and speak a thousand times before saying anything about great men. His statement that Basaveshwar committed suicide has hurt the sentiments of eight crore Lingayat community members across the country. He also warned that any political party leader who tries to insult the peaceful Veerashaiva Lingayat community for the sake of vote politics will be shown his place in due course.

Working president of the committee Rajesh Kothale, Nandkishore Gavander, Prabhakarappa Gavander, Shivanand Modhe and others were present.