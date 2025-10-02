Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various activities were organised at MGM University on the jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, on Thursday.

Dignitaries offered flowers to the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and the portrait of Lal Bahadur Shastri at Chintangah in the university. The dignitaries also did Sutaktai.

Bhausaheb Shinde's lecture on 'Some aspects of Gandhiji's Thoughts and Personality' was held.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, senior Gandhian Shriram Jadhav and others were present.

Bhausaheb Shinde said that Mahatma Gandhi spent 25 years of his life abroad and when he returned to India, the famous thinker Gopalkrishna Gokhale asked him to travel all over the country for a year to know the real India.

“Gandhi travelled all over India and got to know the country in the true sense. He was interested in regional literature and regional languages,” he added. Bhagwat Wagh conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dean Dr Rekha Shelke proposed a vote of thanks.