Make arrangements for branding of city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

In the backdrop of the G-20 Conference - 2023, a delegation of women representative will visit Aurangabad shortly. Accordingly, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis issued directives in this regard through video conferencing on Friday and directed the officials that arrangement should be made in such a way that branding of Aurangabad about industries and tourism should be done at the international level.

Shinde said, it is a good opportunity in terms of investment and tourism development while Fadnavis mentioned that India has received an opportunity to lead G-20 summit and it will bring great opportunities. All the positive points of the city should be highlighted at international level.

A delegation of 500 members will visit Aurangabad on February 13 and 14. The meeting was held to make arrangement for welcoming the members. It was directed that the city should be decorated, transport facilities, good roads, safety and other issues were discussed. Two five-star hotels have been already booked. An Ajanta - Ellora festival will be organised for the guests. A cultural programme along with feast will be organised at Ellora. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is likely to get Rs 50 crores for the preparations.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, AMC administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, additional district collector Anant Gavhane and others were present during the meeting.

The industrial organisations will organise an industrial exhibition at AURIC on this occasion.