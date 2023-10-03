Man arrested in suicide case of lady doctor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Satara police have arrested Kiran Omprakash Puri and his father Omprakash (resident of Nakshatrawadi) in connection with the suicide of a doctor on Sunday.

The deceased Pooja had completed her BAMS and was married to Kiran Puri in 2022. Kiran was working as a branch manager of a health insurance company in Jalna. After some days of marriage, the in-laws started harassing Pooja. They forced her to leave the job and would intensify the harassment suspecting her character. In the meantime, she got pregnant, but the fetus got aborted due to torture and harassment by the in-laws. To get rid of the torture, Pooja left her hubby’s house and was staying with her parents house. However, Kiran came to meet and assured her of not torturing anymore and took her to the in-laws house. However, harassment was not reduced. Ironically, Pooja ended her life by consuming acid on October 1.