Man dies after falling from temple roof

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old labourer who was colouring the pinncale of a temple at Ranjgaon Dandga (Pachod, Paithan) fell and died on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ram Bhimrao Nimbalkar (30).

According to details, the colouring work of a temple was being done at Ranjangaon Dandge. When Ram Nimbalkar was colouring the pinnacle of mandir, he lost his balance. After falling down, he was killed on the spot. The villagers rushed him to Pachod Rural Hsopital where medical officer Dr Vikram Thackeray declared him brough dead. Medical officer gave this information to Pachod Police Station. He was taken to his native place for the last rites. He leaves behind parents, one brother, three sistere and sister-in-law.