Man possessing swords held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crime branch police arrested a man for possessing two sharp swords in the Jogeshwari area on Wednesday evening. The arrested has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Baban Narwade (33).

Crime branch PSI Gajanan Sontakke, ASI Nazir Pathan, Sandeep Bidkar and others were patrolling in the Waluj Industrial area when they received the information that Narwade is possessing two swords. The police searched his house in Jogeshwari and seized two swords. He confessed that he purchased two swords for Rs 6,500 from Nanded. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.