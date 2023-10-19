Maratha reservation activist commits suicide in Mumbai

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapti Sambhajingar

A native of Chikengaon in Ambad tehsil Sunil Baburao Kawale (45, presently living at Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) committed suicide at Mumbai for the demand of reservations for the Maratha community. Sunil had actively participated in the first day of the Maratha reservation agitation initiated by Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati. He used to appeal to his community brethren that each one should actively participate in the agitation because it is the fight for rights. The generation of the Maratha community is degrading due to a lack of reservation. Two days back, he discussed the issue of reservation with his nephew for a long time.

Sunil was a driver by profession. On Tuesday, he told his family members that he was going to bring the vehicle from Mumbai and left home. On Wednesday, he hanged himself in Mumbai. On receiving the news of his death, a pal of gloom prevailed over the entire Rajnagar area.

On Wednesday, Sunil called his wife on the phone. He inquired about the daily activities and asked her to take care and he would let her know when he would return. On Thursday morning, the news of his death reached and all his acquaints crowded in front of his house in the afternoon. The political leaders, media persons and local leaders were present.

Sunil has around half an acre of land in his village and he lived in poor condition. He came to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 15 years back. His wife is a homemaker and his daughter was married a few months back. His son after completing his class twelfth studies started working in a company in Waluj industrial area, but one month back he lost his job. Sunil has been under depression since then. His nephew was preparing for the engineering entrance. He used to tell him that he should prepare well for the admission and we would get the reservation soon.