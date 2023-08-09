Maratha students march for Kunbi certificates on Kranti Day

Students united for the pursuit of Maratha community rights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a student-led march on Kranti Day as Maratha community students demanded Kunbi certificates, akin to those granted in other parts of Maharashtra, for reservation benefits.

The march started from Kranti Chowk from 10.30 am and passed from Sillekhana, Samarthnagar, Nirala Bazar, Mahatma Phule Chowk and culminated at the divisional commissioner office. The students read a statement to the government and urged immediate action.

Organized by Maratha students from Marathwada, the march aimed to secure Kunbi certificates that enable reservation benefits for Marathas elsewhere in the state. Placards bore slogans emphasizing the importance of granting these certificates, denouncing political parties that reject Maratha reservation, and standing united for their cause. Ashish Kakade, a student leader, urged the Maratha community to boycott politicians opposing their reservation.

Member of the NCP Shivaji Bankar participated in the Morcha from Kranti Chowk, however, he bid adieu to the morcha after walking a few steps.

Despite notable absence of local political figures, Chandrakant Bharad, an early participant in the Maratha Kranti Morcha, supported the student-led march. A memorandum was submitted to the divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad. Dr Rajesh Karpe, former member of the state backward classes commission, senate member Dr Bhaskar Sathe, prof Bandu Sonwanshi and others were present.