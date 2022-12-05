Material worth Rs 40K stolen from company

Aurangabad

Some unidentified thieves entered a company in Waluj MIDC area by bending the shutter of a company and stole articles worth Rs 40,000. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday and a case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Gajanan Shirsat (Wadgaon) and Ganesh Pawar (Ranjangaon) operate a company Best Finishers in Waluj MIDC area. On Tuesday night, Pawar went home after completing the work in the company at around 9.30 pm. The next day, when he came, he saw that the shutter of the company was bent and the articles were missing. Four thieves were captured in the CCTV cameras. Police Naik Babasaheb Kakade is further investigating the case.