MESTA to move HC benches for RTE fees reimbursement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will move different benches of the Bombay High Court across the for the tuition fee reimbursement of students who were admitted on 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

It may be noted that Wardha district office-bearers MESTA filed a petition in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court for the reimbursement of RTE tuition fees.

MESTA founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil and its legal advisor Avinash Auto said that the Nagpur HC bench directed the education department to reimburse the RTE tuition fees within four weeks after examining the details of pending fees.

They said that the education officer of Wardha district and other senior officers should release the tuition fees within the given deadline, otherwise, they would file a contempt petition.

“Honouring the Nagpur HC bench directives as guidelines, the education officers of other districts should reimburse the pending RTE fees to the schools. We will fight for this in a democratic way and also file petitions in other benches of the HC across the State,” they said.

Adv S S Shingare appeared for the Association while adv A S Ashirgade and adv N M Kohile represented the Government. MESTA district president Sunil Markad, city president Raju Nagarkar, treasurer Manish Hande, Santosh Sonawe, Archana Ahire and Nahed Khan also spoke.