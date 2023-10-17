MIDC notices to 2 Gram Panchayats for open dumping of garbage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has issued notices to two Gram Panchayats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for open dumping of garbage in the Waluj industrial area and Pandharpur bus stand.

A large amount of garbage is being dumped every day by various businessmen, hoteliers and the local village panchayat in the bus stand area, which is located in the open plots of the industrial area in Pandharpur. Due to this waste, the stray animals have increased. Due to the stench, commuting on this road has become unbearable.

The MIDC administration has set up a project at Ranjangaon Phata on behalf of Mahindra and Mahindra company on BOT basis to process the waste into fertilizer. However, the local village panchayats and businessmen are still dumping the waste in the open.

The MIDC administration has warned the gram sevaks of the concerned gram panchayat and notices have been issued to both these gram panchayats.