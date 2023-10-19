Millet month observed in Govt College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes were organised in the Government College of Arts and Science throughout the year as part of the centenary year. 'Millet Month' was observed in the college to create awareness of the importance of diet and nutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Home Science department of the College conducted programmes like 'essay and poster competitions.

The check-up of BP and BMI index was done and youths were given diet advice. An exhibition and sale of various roasted millets was kept.

A book "Bhrad Dhanya Navinyapuran Annapadharth" written by Dr Archana Choudhary was held in the college.

College Principal Dr Rohini Kulkarni presidend over the programme. Dr Vithal More, Adhagade and others were present.

Maya Wanjare, head of the Home Science department, presented the report of the month-long programmes. All the students and faculty members of the department contributed to the success of the program.