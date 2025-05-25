Monopoly in contract hiring to be dismantled: Civic Chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Muncipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth has announced a major overhaul in the municipal corporation’s contractual hiring system. With over 2,000 workers currently employed under contract most of them through a single agency Shreekanth termed this concentration as “administratively unhealthy” and confirmed that the workforce would soon be redistributed among multiple agencies.

He stressed that contractors must ensure full salary disbursal as paid by the corporation, with agency commissions capped at 4%. The move follows complaints of worker exploitation and payment delays, which are now being addressed. Some workers will also be assigned to self-help groups and other recognized agencies. Admitting flaws in the manpower tendering process, Shrikant noted that the issue will be taken up in a high-level meeting convened by the Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker on May 29 at the Mantralaya.

New quota rules for job appointments

Shrikant also announced a 20% reservation each for appointments made under the Lad-Page Committee and on compassionate grounds. This comes after an administrative lapse saw Scheduled Caste candidates being placed under open category posts. The new quota structure aims to rectify such errors and will be strictly enforced going forward.