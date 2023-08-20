Mother said, ‘Live with pride, die with pride’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Mother always used to say live with pride and die with pride, she materialized it as her organs have given new life to others”, were the emotions of the son Anand Sharma, who took the decision to donate her mother’s organs after her brain death.

He was speaking during the CME on ‘Organ Donation’ organised at MGM Hospital on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on Sunday. Sharma was the chief guest of the programme. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC) chairman Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, former chairman Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, MGM dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Kshritija Gadekar, Dr Shekhar Shiradhonkar, centre transplant coordinator Farhan Hashmi and others were present. Doctors from various hospitals in the city were present.

Dr Suryawanshi said, it is a challenging task to create awareness about cadaveric donation. There are now basic facilities to declare the patients' brain dead in government hospitals. Presently, the NTORC centre is available at Parbhani to remove the organs of the brain-dead patients.

Dr Rathod said, facilities for the retrieval of the organs will be available at GMCH soon. Similarly, efforts are also being taken for the transplant of the organs here. There is a need for awareness of organ donation.