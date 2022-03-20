MoU between Deogiri engineering college and PGAPL

Students will get employment opportunities

Aurangabad, March 20:

Deogiri Engineering College and Pavana Goyal Auto Pvt Ltd (PGAPL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday to cooperate in the field of education. General secretary of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM) MLC Satish Chavan and executive director of Pavana Goyal Auto Pvt Pankaj Fulfagar signed the agreement.

PGAPL is a company which manufactures aluminum die cast products. The die cast manufactured by this company is used in reputed companies like Bajaj Auto, Kawasaki India and IFB. Through this MoU, students of Deogiri Engineering College will be provided industrial training, project internship and employment opportunities. Speaking on this occasion. Chavan said that engineering education is not completed just by sitting in the classroom or studying books. It can be experienced only if students get the opportunity to work in companies. As a result of this MoU, college students will receive hands-on training from industry experts while continuing their education. Vice president of MSPM Shaikh Saleem, member Vishwas Yelikar, Rajesh More, college director Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, MD Lokesh Fulfagar, MD of Elcraft Health and Nutrition Pvt Ltd Akshay Chavan, Amit Agarwal, Amar Mali and others were present.