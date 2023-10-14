MTDC gets ICRT 2023 award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is good news as the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has gained national recognition for its active participation in responsible tourism.

MTDC received the national award under the category ‘Best for Diversity and Inclusion’ constituted by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) India Foundation Responsible Tourism Award 2023. The grand function was held in Kerala recently.

The other categories in the award were Best for Addressing Climate Change; Best for Tackling Plastic Waste; Best for Meaningful Connections; Best for Local Sourcing Craft and Food and Best for Nature-Positive Tourism.

The MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal said, “It's a moment of pride as our initiatives are being recognised and appreciated by national and international authorities.”