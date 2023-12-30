Municipal Corporation rechristened as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) after 41 years in 2023.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The urban local body has witnessed a string of happenings in the year 2023. The major ones includes renaming its official name Aurangabad Municipal Corporation after 41 years; enacting as co-host by beautifying and illuminating every corner of the historic city to welcome G20 delegates; growing by leaps and bounds under leadership of the new administrator G Sreekanth and recording a collection a magic figure of Rs 100 crore (property tax) in December which was possible only in the March-end, under his expert guidance.

Spent Rs 50 crore on transforming the city into a colourful and vibrant destination, apart from illumination of landmarks and heritage structures, to welcome W20 delegates.

Joint Commissioner (GST) G Sreekanth takes over the charge from Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary.

City gets hopeful of multiple developments with one-year extension to Smart City Mission till June 2024.

Deputy Director (Town Planning) Shrikant Deshmukh joins as head of DP Unit deployed by the state to prepare the City Development Plan.

Info of all heritage places made available on scanning of QR Codes; all heritage gates and clock tower are being illuminated; conservation of Kamal Talao begins under Amrut 2.0. Completion of Mehmood Gate (situated in cross direction) was also an achievement.

Extension of bio-medical waste collecting agency (Water Grace Co. Nashik) got cancelled.

Construction of multi-storeyed Nehru Bhavan Shopping Complex begins.

Tabled a proposal to construct a 21-storeyed new administrative building at Majnu Hill.

Three-member delegation led by the municipal commissioner visits sister city Germany.

Proposed merger of Cantonment Area in the jurisdiction of CSMC gains momentum.

Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) guided in replacing an old and damaged 700 mm with 900 mm pipeline kick starts. Empowerment of the water lifting system from Harsul Tank begins. Construction of the Coffer Dam and the Jack Well begins with intention to complete the new water supply scheme by December 2023.

Vowed to spend 2 percent of the development charges on conservation of heritage sites in the city.

Tigress Samruddhi gives birth to one cub and tigress Arpita gives birth to three cubs. Besides, two tigresses Ranjana and Pratibha shifted to Ahmedabad Zoo.

Installed 30 air pollution control devices in different corners of the city.

State Cabinet okay granting an aid of Rs 100 crore for upkeep of three old heritage bridges.

Proposed construction of an international cricket stadium at Garware Sports Stadium.

Generation of electricity through Methane Gas starts at wet garbage processing plant in Kanchanwadi and is supplied to MSEDCL for operating Sewage Treatment Plant.

A B Deshmukh takes over the charge as new City Engineer.

CSMC supervises ASCDCL in construction of the mega bus depot to park 300 buses, renovate Sant Tukaram Natyagruha in Cidco, completing 66 Smart City Roads and Smart Schools.

Launch Guru App to track the attendance of municipal school students and teachers.

Acquired open grounds in housing societies (in old and new cities) to encourage kids to play and get de-addicted from their cell phones.

CSMC reinstates many retired officials on honorarium for their expert guidance in completing pending development projects.