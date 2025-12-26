MVA still uncertain ahead of municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahead of the municipal corporation elections, the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains uncertain. Multiple rounds of meetings are underway, but no concrete decisions have been reached.

Questions are emerging about whether the MVA comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Uddhav Sena will actually come together. Disputes over seat-sharing between the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) remain unresolved. In particular, one seat in MLA Kalyan Kale’s constituency has become a point of contention, with both the Congress and the VBA staking claims. On Friday, discussions between Kalyan Kale and VBA district in-charge Yogesh Ban failed to reach a resolution.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) recently appointed MP Bajrang Sonawane as an observer, who visited the city and held a review meeting at the NCP Bhavan. He assured aspiring candidates that efforts for the alliance are ongoing. Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf added that talks with the Uddhav Sena would take place at night.

At the local level, no clear alignment is visible, and the current situation leaves the question of whether the MVA will materialise still unresolved.