Navrati: Jalna Road 1st choice of customers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jalna road which is the lifeline of the city is the main road that connects the South and North sides. The Seven Hills area that was developed fully is located centrally on the road.

‘Himanshu Builders and Developers’ are developing the housing project ‘Himanshu Luxuria’ on Jalna Road. The project is located behind the Atithi Hotel and Nupur Theatre in the Seven Hills area. It is being developed on 3,600 square feet with seven floors apartment. Each floor has only one flat.

Each 3 BHK flat facing east has a Pooja room and dining hall. All the basic facilities are available in this area.

Educational institutes, corporate offices, hospitals, court, transportations, airport, and shopping complexes are just a stone’s throw away area.

Living with the facilities, one can enjoy a luxury lifestyle in a real sense. The area located between Jalna Road and Seven Hills is the best place for this purpose.

Jaisheel Bhalekar (director, Deogiri Constructions)

Deogiri Constructions

Deogiri Constructions is a prominent name in the construction industry.

The construction group has a long experience of the past 30 years in the construction sector.

During this period, it has completed 30 housing projects and nearly 700 families are living in the housing projects happily.

It has created trust among the customers through the transparent transaction. Giving timely possession of the property to the customers is its plus point. Providing 'homes' at affordable prices is our speciality. Work on two projects is underway in Beed Bypass currently.

The first project is 'Deogiri Vrindavan' on Deolai Road and the second is 'Deogiri Homes' at Naiknagar beside Surya Lawns. It has 20 row houses of 2 BHK and 25 flats of 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats in the first phase. The second phase will have 30 flats.

Special offer

Deogiri Constructions

Deogiri Constructions has been selling houses to customers at affordable prices from the very beginning. This tradition continues today. The group will give a discount to those who buy row houses or flats during the Navratri festival.

Suvidhi Signature

A lucky draw scheme was announced for those who book flats, showrooms, shops and offices during the Navratri festival. The lucky customers will be given first prize as a car, second prize as a scooter and third prize as an iPhone.

Himanshu Builder & Developers

The information about the spacious 3 BHK project ‘Himanshu Luxariya’which is at Sevan Hills along with Jalna Road is available at CREDAI Expo Stall K-80.

Bhaishree Group

Special offers are being given on booking of plots, flats, row houses, and prodium bungalows in various housing projects of the Bhaishree Group during the Navratri festival. The prospective customers can get information on the site or in the office.