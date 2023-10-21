Navratri and Dandiya celebrations at Greenvalley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenvalley Montessori School celebrated Navratri and Dandiya festival. The principal lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the celebrations. Students presented a series of cultural performances showcasing their talent in dance, music, and drama. Special prayers and offerings were made to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The highlight of the celebrations was the Dandiya night, where students and staff members came together to dance the night away. Everyone grooved to the beats of traditional Gujarati music. Prizes were won by Sushant Kuber, Shradhha Bhakhale, Sarthak Sawale, Pranjal Honnalli, Vrunda Katkate, Dnyaneshwari Gudade, Shreya Deshmukh, Devshri Dhanpal, Poonam Mahale, Vinay Mali, Ayush Thorat, Swapnil Dahiphale, Diwanshu Chaudhary, Radhika Zade and Tejas Donge.