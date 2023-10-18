Navratri festival’s fifth day dedicated to Skandamata

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fifth form of Goddess in Navratri is known as Skandamata. Lord Skanda, whom we know as Kartikeya Swami. He was the commander of the gods in the war of Devasuras. They are also called Shakti Dhara because of the divine power they possess. He was victorious in many wars riding a peacock. Their mother, hence Goddess Durga came to be known as Skandamata. Skandamata is appreciative of her son's success, so she glorified herself as Skandamata. On the fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Skandamata is worshiped as Vatsalya. In this form, Lord Kartikeya is seen sitting in the form of a child on the lap of the goddess.

Holding her son with one hand, the goddess keeps the other hand free for blessings and holds a lotus in the other two hands. She is wearing white clothes. Devi is seated in Padmasana. Hence she is also called Padmasana. Also, the goddess rides a lion. The fifth day of Navratri, i.e. Lalitapanchami holds tremendous importance. By reading the elegant descriptions of the goddess, the seeker forgets the outer world and revels in the inner world. His mind becomes pure by being freed from the worldly, and spiritual bonds. A seeker who remembers Skandamata by meditating in Padmasana gets inspiration to move on the transcendental path.

All the wishes of the devotee who worships Skandamata with devotion are fulfilled. The door of reaching Moksha, is opened by crossing the cosmic ocean. Worship of Mother Skandamata automatically leads to worship of Lord Skanda as well. Devi is having a positive aura. By worshiping her, the devotee gets divine brilliance, strength, bravery, courage, affection and love.

