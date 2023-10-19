Navratri festival’s sixth day dedicated to Goddess Katyayani

Maharishi Katyayana was the first to worship her and it was from her that the goddess got recognition and came to be known as Katyayani. Similarly one hears another story that Devi was born in Maharshi Katyayan's lineage. After the birth on Ashwin Krishna Chaturdashi, Sage Katyayan performed the rituals of Goddess for three days till Shukla Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and during the same period Goddess Katyayani killed demon Mahishasura on Dashami. Goddess Katyayani is incomparable. Gopikas had prayed to Goddess Katyayani to get Lord Krishna as their husband. The form of the goddess is very grand-divine. Her character is golden and bright. She has four arms.

Maa Katyayani is depicted as riding a lion. She has four hands, two on her left have lotus flowers and the right hands are in Abhaya and Varada mudras (hand gesture), symbolizing fearlessness and abundance. Goddess Katyayani is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri. On that day the devotees mind settles in `Adnya' chakra.