Navratri Special

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the rapid increase in the population of the city Chikalthana is becoming a suburb. It is equipped with many important basic facilities like road, transport system, water supply, electricity supply, bus stand, high court, international airport, modern lifestyle, sports grounds etc. Similarly, Suvidhi Ventures has its state-of-the-art ‘Suvidhi Signature’ project, situated on Marathwada’s biggest Prozone Mall Road in Cidco N-1 sector, which falls in Chikalthana industrial area.

There are 3 and 4 BHK with dining (BHKD) flats in the luxurious residential project. Its Phase I comprises 28 flats. In the commercial project, there are 115 shops, showrooms and offices. The height of the showroom and shop is 21 feet and 14 feet, while every office has a balcony. These are the special features of the project.

Sandeep Toshniwal

Director, Shree Varadlaxmi Residency

Shree Varadlaxmi Residency

For the last 15 years, Shree Varadlaxmi Entreprises is a leading name in the plotting business. We sell plots on easy monthly installments. So far, 14 plotting projects have been completed in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. We had sold the plots to 8,000 members. Majority of the customers preferred plots as per their future planning and investment plan. At this Navratri, the present plotting projects “Shree Varadlaxmi Residency” and “Shree Vaibhavlaxmi Residency” are situated at Aadgaon (Bu) and are Bidkin-Sompuri Road touching. “Shree Varadlaxmi Residency” is a housing project of 1200 plots in front of Bidkin DMIC and it is the biggest project. In Navratri, there is a huge response from the large number of customers.

Special Offer

Suvidhi Signature

The lucky draw scheme is introduced for the customers booking flat, showroom, shop and office during Navratrotsav. The lucky customers will be presented with a car as first prize, a scooter as second prize and an iPhone as third prize.

Himanshu Builder and Developers

There is a special offer for the customers booking a flat in the luxurious housing project, ‘Himanshu Luxuria’, in the Seven Hills vicinity. Those desirous should pay visit to the site personally.

Faith Build Constructions

At Navratra Utsav, Faith Build is giving a special offer on its different housing projects. To know more details, the desirous should visit any of the builder’s project.

Devgiri Constructions

Devgiri Constructions has been selling the house to the customers at affordable prices since the beginning and the tradition is continued till date. A discount will be given to those buying row houses or flats in a group, on the occasion of Navratrotsav.