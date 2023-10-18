Navratri Utsav and procession by art of living today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A procession has been organised under the ‘Navratri Utsav’ organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Art of Living branch on October 19 at 5.30 pm from Sindhi Samiti Maidan (Sindhi Colony) to city’s village deity Sansthan Ganapati Mandir. A Shobha Yatra has been organized to give special invitations to Lord Ganpati.

This 3-day festival has been organized by Art of Living for the last seven years. This year an idol of Renuka Mata will be installed at the event venue and like every year daily homa-havan rituals will be performed between October 20 to 22. Satsang and cultural programmes will be organised everyday. Rishi Devavratji and Ved Pandit have arrived in the city from Bangalore Ashram. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programmes.