New DP plan to be okayed after hearing public comments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preparation of the City Development Plan (DP) has been started under the guidance of DP Unit head Shrikant Deshmukh. He held a meeting with the office-bearers of the Indian Institute of Architects and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) recently.

“Very soon, the new plan will be published to invite the objections and suggestions from the people of different walks of life and then after due process it will be finalised.

Meanwhile, the citizens should not fall prey to any false assurances and do not entertain any person in this regard, appealed Deshmukh.

It may be noted that the citizens are eagerly waiting for the implementation of CDP as it is pending for the last 25 years. The plan plays a major role in the development of the city. On the basis of the DP, the administration plans the development of the city in the next 20 years.

IIA (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter) president Shyam Shelar said, “After taking over the additional charge, Shrikant Deshmukh, of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, conducted one meeting. The discussion was held on existing land use (ELU) and proposed land use (PLU). On the basis of ELU prepared by the past DP Unit, the new DP Unit will be preparing PLU and then submit the development plan to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).”

It is learnt that the focus of the new DP Unit will be to propose demarcation of land for constructing new roads after completing the incomplete roads proposed under the old DP Plan. “The citizens will get alternative roads and get rid of frequent traffic congestion. The focus is also on enhancing connectivity between Waluj-Shendra-Auric,” said Deshmukh in the meeting to the office-bearers. The PLU plans will be made after reviewing the need for it, he assured.

Shelar assured of providing the urban designers and town planners working in the city if the DP Unit needs any assistance or help from them.