No hydraulic test of water pipeline

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 900 mm water pipeline, which was laid last year, is developing leakages at various places because a hydraulic test was not conducted.

It may be noted that Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) laid this water pipeline in a hurry last year.

The reason given was that it was necessary to provide water to the citizens.

In just six months, the poor quality of the water pipes has been revealed four times. If the MJP officers and contractors had conducted a hydraulic test of the water pipeline, it would have been revealed how much water pressure the pipeline could withstand.

The city is currently supplied with water through two pipelines. In 1973-74, a 700 mm water pipeline was laid from Jayakwadi to Pharola. Another 1200 mm pipeline main was laid in 1982-83.

The work of both the water pipeline was done by the MJP.

Keeping in mind their extensive experience, the then Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar immediately spent Rs 200 crore and got a 900 mm water pipeline laid. Around 75 MLD of water supply is expected from this.

Currently, barely 10 MLD to 12 MLD of water is coming through this line. This water pipeline suffered a major leakage at Dhangaon on Sunday.

Box

Cross connection experiment

---After the completion of the water pipeline work last year, MJP gave cross-connections to the 900 mm and 1200 mm pipelines to supply water to the city.

--The old 1200 mm water pipeline could not withstand the pressure. It burst at many places. This experiment failed.

-- To prevent the pipe from bursting, the water pipeline was started on a pump, bypassing the hydraulic test. In the end, it burst.

Box

No quality check

The biggest question is whether the quality of the pipe was checked before laying the water pipeline. If the quality had been checked, the water pipeline would not have collapsed in six months. Experts in the field said that the MJP officers made an unforgivable mistake in this case.

Box

pipeline bursting due to pressure

MJP officers are telling the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) that the water pipeline burst due to the pressure of the reverse water flow when the pump on it was turned off.

They also say that this would not have happened if there was a surge tank. Then why are there no surge tanks on the 700 and 1200 mm water pipelines laid by MJP itself? These water pipelines have been running without surge tanks for 45 years.