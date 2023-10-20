Notorious goon Thakur gets active again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A notorious goon on the police record Ajay Thakur got active again and tried to grab a house and also ransacked the car. The incident occurred at Bavanghar in the Satara area on October 18 morning. A case has been registered with the Satara police station.

According to the complainant Saluji Vitthalrao Kale (55, Bavanghar), his sister has a house in the Satara area, but Thakur tried to grab his house for the past few days. Hence, she asked her brother Kale to live here. He along with his wife and son was living in this house.

On October 18 at around 5 am, Thakur came to the house and severely beat Kale and his family members. He threatened them to vacate the house in two days or he will kill them. He also ransacked Kale’s car parked outside the house. Serious crimes have been registered against Thakur earlier. A few months back, he attacked a man in a hotel. PSI Suresh Jarwal is further investigating the case.