Nuclear medicine boon for cancer patients

Nuclear medicine is the most modern stream in medical science. On the grounds of Tata Memorial Hospital, a nuclear medicine department will be started at the Government Cancer Hospital soon, where the courses MD in Nuclear Medicine, along with facilities like Pet Scan, Spect Scan, iodine therapy and others will be available. The vacant building of the eye hospital under the aegis of the District Civil Hospital has been handed over to the Cancer Hospital recently. All the facilities will be available at this place at affordable prices.

Dean (projects) Tata Memorial Hospital Dr Kailas Sharma said, the place of eye hospital has been received for the department. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, Dr Arvind Gaikwad have assisted in this task. Like Tata Hospital, the nuclear medicine department will be established here.

Special executive officer (SEO) Dr Arvind Gaikwad said, a proposal to start pet scan, spect scan and iodine therapy has been sent to the government. The needy patients will benefit from it.

Nuclear medicine expert Dr Prafulla Jatale said, that Nuclear Medicine Day is celebrated on the International level. In this stream, the function of every organ can be diagnosed accurately. It is a boon to the cancer patients.