One dies in accident on Gangapur Road

Aurangabad, June 23:

A motorcyclist died after his motorcycle skid due to a dodge by an unidentified vehicle near Varkhed Pati on Gangapur - Vaijapur Road on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Kakasaheb Khedkar (27, Muddesh Wadgaon).

Vishal runs a hotel on Gangapur - Vaijapur Road. On Wednesday he was returning home from the hotel on his motorcycle (MH20 CM 2841) when an unidentified vehicle doged his motorcycle. The motorcycle slipped on the road and he was severely injured. The nearby residents rushed him to sub-district hospital at Gangapur in an ambulance. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. His body was handed over to his relatives after the post mortem. The Gangapur police are further investigating the case. Deceased Vishal is survived by parents and two brothers.