Options of houses from Rs 10L to Rs 3cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

If you are planning to purchase a house and that too in affordable prices. Then what are you waiting for? Visit the Confederation of Real Estates Associations of India (CREDAI) Dream Home Expo at Jabinda Ground on Beed By-pass road. The customers are getting information of around 300 housing projects of around 80 builders under one roof. The houses are available in many options of prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 3 crore. As a result, more than 1000 visitors visited the exhibition on the second day on Thursday.

CREDAI exhibition has been organised on around one and a half acres of land. In all, 80 builders and 20 construction articles distributors have participated in it. This is the biggest exhibition in Marathwada region and specially the dome has been erected in North - South direction. There is a huge distance between the two lanes. A beautiful garden has been established at the entrance and the information about the township is being provided at the left side. The stalls of the renowned builders and developers clinch the attention of the visitors. Maximum stalls are using the LED wall to showcase their projects. The visitors are getting information from 2 BHK to 7 BHK luxurious flats. Several schemes have also been offered. The exhibition will continue till October 22 and will be open between 10 am to 9 pm. The CREDAI officials are taking efforts for the success of the exhibition.

CREDAI President Vikas Chaudhary said, it is the biggest exhibition organised during the Dussehra - Diwali festivals. So far, 164 houses have been booked online in the exhibition. Similarly, 100 houses were booked on the spot.